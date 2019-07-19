Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRES. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,017.17 ($13.29).

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded down GBX 18.60 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 794.80 ($10.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 712.60 ($9.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,135 ($14.83). The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 846.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

