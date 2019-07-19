Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Posts Earnings Results

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 28.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ FEIM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,893. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 39,121 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 38,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

