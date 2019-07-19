First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.59, approximately 8,064 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,058,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

