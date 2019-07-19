First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.49, approximately 44 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 539,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,937,000.

