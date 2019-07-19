First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million.

FCCO opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

