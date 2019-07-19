First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Capital Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.75.

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$22.01 on Monday. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.95.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$194.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Capital Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. First Capital Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.13%.

In related news, Director Dori Segal acquired 4,500 shares of First Capital Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.63 per share, with a total value of C$47,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at C$685,635. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,905.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

