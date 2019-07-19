Financial Contrast: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) versus Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aspen Technology and Powerbridge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86 Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aspen Technology currently has a consensus price target of $121.86, suggesting a potential downside of 9.85%. Powerbridge Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.75%. Given Powerbridge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Powerbridge Technologies is more favorable than Aspen Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Technology and Powerbridge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $499.51 million 18.66 $148.68 million $2.06 65.62 Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Aspen Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 37.25% 76.36% 25.81% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Powerbridge Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

