Financial Analysis: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and FleetCor Technologies (NASDAQ:FLT)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and FleetCor Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 FleetCor Technologies 0 6 8 0 2.57

SilverSun Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.97%. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus target price of $258.69, suggesting a potential downside of 10.95%. Given SilverSun Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SilverSun Technologies is more favorable than FleetCor Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and FleetCor Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.00 million 0.30 $260,000.00 N/A N/A FleetCor Technologies $2.43 billion 10.29 $811.48 million $9.93 29.25

FleetCor Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and FleetCor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 2.75% 23.38% 8.70% FleetCor Technologies 32.74% 26.56% 8.07%

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats SilverSun Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management and business intelligence products. Further, it provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

