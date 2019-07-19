Ferrari’s (RACE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $168.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.81.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $168.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.50. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $93.85 and a 52-week high of $170.54.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 53.74% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $206,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,418,000 after acquiring an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $15,592,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Ferrari by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.