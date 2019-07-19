Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,794,304.80 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 137,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,794,304.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FSLY opened at $21.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.17. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. William Blair started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.