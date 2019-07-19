Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.55

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and traded as high as $17.12. Farmer Bros shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1,029 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on FARM shares. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Farmer Bros from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $285.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.12.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Farmer Bros’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmer Bros news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc acquired 21,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $407,876.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 161,851 shares of company stock worth $2,874,056. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 507,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 90,019 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 40,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.