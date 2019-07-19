Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

FTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Farfetch from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on Farfetch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $174.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 130,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.