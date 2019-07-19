Extremely Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Clean Seed Capital Group earned a media sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CSX stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.18. The company had a trading volume of 354,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,265. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. Clean Seed Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.60.

Get Clean Seed Capital Group alerts:

Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. provides seeding and planting equipment in Canada. The company offers CX-6 SMART Seeder, a seeding tool. It is also involved in the software development activities. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.