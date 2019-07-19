Extraction Oil & Gas Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $221.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 7.21%.

XOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $679.08 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 77,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 74,268 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,895,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 888,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Extraction Oil & Gas news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $285,697.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,614,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

