Exosis (EXO) Trading Down 29.4% This Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00004733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a market capitalization of $119,379.00 and approximately $33,847.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 405,516 coins and its circulating supply is 240,516 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

