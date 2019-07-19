Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.78

News stories about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a media sentiment score of 0.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Evans & Sutherland Computer stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

Get Evans & Sutherland Computer alerts:

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Evans & Sutherland Computer had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 8.33%.

In related news, Director Pierce Tim bought 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $63,760. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.