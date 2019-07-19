ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

ESSILOR INTL S/S stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a fifty-two week low of $53.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

