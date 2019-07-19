EncrypGen Hits 24-Hour Volume of $251.00 (DNA)

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. One EncrypGen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. EncrypGen has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $251.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00276173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.01392487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00124756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00024716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000536 BTC.

EncrypGen Profile

EncrypGen’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,977 tokens. EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com . The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen . EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

EncrypGen Token Trading

EncrypGen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncrypGen using one of the exchanges listed above.

