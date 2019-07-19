Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NYNY stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56. Empire Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative return on equity of 74.60% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Empire Resorts by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Empire Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire Resorts

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites.

