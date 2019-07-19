Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
NYNY stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56. Empire Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $19.00.
Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative return on equity of 74.60% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter.
About Empire Resorts
Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites.
