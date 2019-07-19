Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Purchases £153.14 in Stock

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby acquired 13 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,178 ($15.39) per share, for a total transaction of £153.14 ($200.10).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emis Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Peter Southby acquired 15 shares of Emis Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,039 ($13.58) per share, for a total transaction of £155.85 ($203.65).

On Monday, May 13th, Peter Southby acquired 13 shares of Emis Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($15.03) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.35).

EMIS stock opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.20 million and a P/E ratio of 33.22. Emis Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 853 ($11.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,262 ($16.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,193.16.

Separately, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Emis Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Emis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.