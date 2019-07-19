eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.44. eMagin shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 18,718 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on GENFIT S A/ADR to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.