Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.64.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.79. 4,514,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,134. The company has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In related news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $887,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

