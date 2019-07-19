Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $394,247.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 92,764 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $394,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Scff Management Llc sold 31,792 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $131,936.80.

On Thursday, June 27th, Scff Management Llc sold 43,454 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $182,941.34.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Scff Management Llc sold 37,500 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $166,875.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Scff Management Llc sold 35,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $155,050.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Scff Management Llc sold 57,592 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $250,525.20.

Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.24. 165,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,229. The firm has a market cap of $181.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Elevate Credit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.26.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.52 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELVT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $4,683,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 44,609 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

