Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.92.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $97.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.32. Elastic has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $100.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $1,271,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,529,440 shares of company stock worth $121,933,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,750,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,582,000 after acquiring an additional 549,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,062,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 74,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

