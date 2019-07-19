Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.47.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $80,130. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $344,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

See Also: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.