Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Rating Reiterated by VSA Capital

VSA Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Egdon Resources stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday. Egdon Resources has a one year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 11.08 ($0.14). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.67. The company has a market cap of $13.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

Egdon Resources Company Profile

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

