e-Chat Trading Down 27% Over Last Week (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. e-Chat has a total market cap of $17,607.00 and approximately $52,500.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Chat token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, P2PB2B and Exrates. Over the last week, e-Chat has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $552.73 or 0.05217072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039553 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001140 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About e-Chat

e-Chat (CRYPTO:ECHT) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,329,684 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io . e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

