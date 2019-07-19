DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $353.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Catasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,389. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DSP Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in DSP Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 141,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in DSP Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DSP Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

