Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $315.00. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.
DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. OTR Global cut Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.29.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $252.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.25. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $231.28 and a fifty-two week high of $305.34.
In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,553,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.