Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $315.00. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the field of several other reports. OTR Global cut Domino's Pizza to a "positive" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.29.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $252.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.25. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $231.28 and a fifty-two week high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,553,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

