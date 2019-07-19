Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 31,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,465. The company has a market cap of $18.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolphin Entertainment news, CEO William Iv O’dowd bought 17,500 shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

