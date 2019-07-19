Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Major Shareholder Sells $4,691,691.90 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 72,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $4,691,691.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dagmar Dolby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,527,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Dagmar Dolby sold 22,069 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $1,434,926.38.

On Friday, July 5th, Dagmar Dolby sold 26,358 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,713,533.58.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Dagmar Dolby sold 77,692 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,063,187.64.

On Monday, July 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $3,253,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Dagmar Dolby sold 51,777 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $3,368,611.62.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Dagmar Dolby sold 15,617 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,729.68.

On Friday, June 21st, Dagmar Dolby sold 93,113 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $6,062,587.43.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $3,252,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Dagmar Dolby sold 46,781 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,046,378.72.

NYSE:DLB opened at $65.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $338.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 24.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,767,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $22,284,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,394,000 after purchasing an additional 168,214 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 167,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 849,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,464,000 after acquiring an additional 164,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

