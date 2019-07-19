Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Major Shareholder Dagmar Dolby Sells 100,000 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dagmar Dolby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,527,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Dagmar Dolby sold 22,069 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,434,926.38.

On Monday, July 15th, Dagmar Dolby sold 72,069 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $4,691,691.90.

On Friday, July 5th, Dagmar Dolby sold 26,358 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,713,533.58.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Dagmar Dolby sold 77,692 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,063,187.64.

On Monday, July 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $3,253,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Dagmar Dolby sold 51,777 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $3,368,611.62.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Dagmar Dolby sold 15,617 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,015,729.68.

On Friday, June 21st, Dagmar Dolby sold 93,113 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $6,062,587.43.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $3,252,500.00.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 332,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,564. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.87.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $338.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,476.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 94.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

