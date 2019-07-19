DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.61

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and traded as high as $40.95. DISH Network shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 38,929 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.42.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director Tom A. Ortolf purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $348,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in DISH Network by 7,407.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,499,000 after buying an additional 1,010,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $19,316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 666,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after buying an additional 278,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,583,000 after buying an additional 262,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

