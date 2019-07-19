Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on Cinedigm and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 363.58 ($4.75).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 334.30 ($4.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 328.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 300.70 ($3.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.