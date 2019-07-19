Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $142.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $141.80, with a volume of 1,323 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $488.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.89.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 36.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

