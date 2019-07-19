DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.81

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and traded as low as $32.94. DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 12,853 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPSGY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.39.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

