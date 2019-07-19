Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LHA. Commerzbank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.23 ($22.36).

ETR LHA opened at €15.08 ($17.53) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 12 month high of €24.45 ($28.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is €15.92.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

