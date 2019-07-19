Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LHA. Commerzbank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.23 ($22.36).

ETR LHA opened at €15.08 ($17.53) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 12 month high of €24.45 ($28.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is €15.92.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

