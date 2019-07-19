Deutsche Bank Reiterates “GBX 300” Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an average rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 339.31 ($4.43).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 269.10 ($3.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.45.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

