Deutsche Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $121.71 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a top pick rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €121.65 ($141.46).

Shares of SAP opened at €112.56 ($130.88) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion and a PE ratio of 41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a fifty-two week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.54.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

