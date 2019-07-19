Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €35.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.32 price objective on the stock. Independent Research set a €152.00 ($176.74) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.09 ($40.80).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €29.70 ($34.53) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €28.26.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

