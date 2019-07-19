Desjardins Lowers Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$557.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.35 million.

