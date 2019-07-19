Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,057.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,057.56 ($39.95).

Several research firms recently commented on DLN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.22) price objective (up from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered shares of to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of LON DLN traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,062 ($40.01). 120,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,153.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96.

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,138 ($41.00), for a total value of £784,500 ($1,025,088.20).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

