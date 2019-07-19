Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €61.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued an average rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.51 ($56.40).

DHER stock opened at €40.51 ($47.10) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.25. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 52-week high of €52.35 ($60.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

