Dash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $113.27 or 0.01079756 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Coinhub, Bitsane and Bleutrade. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $168.57 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004350 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,930,803 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Bit-Z, Tidex, Coinsuper, COSS, Indodax, ZB.COM, Liquid, B2BX, OpenLedger DEX, Negocie Coins, C2CX, Kucoin, WEX, Kraken, Exrates, Exmo, Graviex, Liqui, WazirX, TradeOgre, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, HBUS, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, OKEx, Livecoin, CEX.IO, Braziliex, Koineks, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Coinsquare, Ovis, BiteBTC, Bittrex, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bitfinex, Bleutrade, BitFlip, Bithumb, ACX, Instant Bitex, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Coinbe, LocalTrade, CoinEx, Gate.io, Coinhub, BitBay, xBTCe, LBank, Kuna, CryptoBridge, Bitinka, Bibox, Coindeal, Bitbns, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Coinrail, BTC Trade UA, YoBit, C-CEX, Iquant, Bittylicious, Cryptomate and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

