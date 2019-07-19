Dart Group (LON:DTG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $778.00. Dart Group shares last traded at $778.00, with a volume of 272,224 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Dart Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 859.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Dart Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. Dart Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33), for a total transaction of £4,335,000 ($5,664,445.32).

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

