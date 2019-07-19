Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. Danaher also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.75-4.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Post from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.08.

Shares of DHR opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $247,771.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,250,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $408,722.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,838.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,448 shares of company stock worth $59,724,640 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

