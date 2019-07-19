Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Dana has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the first quarter worth about $177,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dana during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dana by 9.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

