Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DDAIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.40.

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $51.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Daimler has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $45.08 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

