Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DDAIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.40.
OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $51.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Daimler has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
