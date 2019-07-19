Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered China Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $0.35 price target on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.58 ($64.63).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €45.38 ($52.77) on Tuesday. Daimler has a one year low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a one year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.87.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.