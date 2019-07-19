CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. CSX updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $71.83 on Friday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. SNS Securities lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,194,000 after acquiring an additional 646,745 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

